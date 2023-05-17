 UP: School van Driver molests student inside vehicle, Police registers case
According to the complaint, the victim's father said he had engaged the private van for taking his daughter to school only a month ago. On Monday, the victim was alone as the five other students who availed of the van service were on vacation.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
School van Driver molests student | File (Representational Pic)

Bareilly: A school van driver has been booked for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old student while driving her home here, police said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP city), Rahul Bhati said the driver, Naveen (24), allegedly molested the girl when she was alone in the van on Monday.

The accused even tried to give her money and promised to take her shopping.

Before dropping the girl at her home, he threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, Bhati said.

After the girl, a student of Class 11, returned home crying and told her parents about the incident, her father lodged a complaint against the driver, he added.

A case of molestation has been registered against the absconding driver and efforts are on to nab him, the SP said.

