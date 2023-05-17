 Thane: Teacher beats KG student for spelling mistake, Police registers case
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
Teacher beats KG student for spelling mistake | Representative Image

Thane: The Police here have registered a case against a woman teacher taking private tuition classes for allegedly beating up a kindergarten student for not being able to spell some words correctly, an official said.

He added, The senior KG student could not properly spell the words 'Sunday' and 'Monday' following which the teacher allegedly beat him up with a cane.

The child suffered from injuries. He reached home crying and informed about the incident to his mother, who approached local police and filed a complaint against the teacher on Monday, the official said. .

Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR against the teacher under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, he said, adding that a probe was on into the case.

