Thane Crime: BNMC school teacher threatens female colleague of sacking for not giving him sexual pleasure

Pixabay

Thane: A shocking incident has come to light in Bhiwandi where a male school teacher from Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation (BNMC) school threatened a female colleague that she would be sacked if she didn't give him sexual pleasure. The victim teacher has filed a case of intimidation and molestation against the teacher at Nizampura police station in Bhiwandi.

The accused teacher has been identified as Nabeel Abdul Hameed Momin (42).

Accused was after the victim for over a year

A police officer from Nizampura police station, Bhiwandi said, "The 46-year-old victim is working as a teacher at Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) school in Nizampura area. In the same school, the accused teacher is working as the Head of the Cluster Resource Center (CRC). The accused had an eye on the victim for the last one year. From last year, he repeatedly approached the victim's teacher and made lewd gestures towards her, sometimes deliberately touching the victim's teacher inappropriately while climbing the stairs of the school building."

Accused demanded sexual pleasure inside woman's toilet

The officer added, "The victim in her complaint stated that on March 18, 2023, at 11.30 am, the accused teacher also entered the women's toilet after seeing her go to the school toilet alone. The victim alleged that he demanded sexual pleasure by grabbing her from behind and touching her. Due to this incident, the victim got angry and slapped the accused teacher."

"The accused teacher later threatened the victim saying that he has good relations with high officials and politicians and he can sack her. Also, if she talks to anyone about what happened, she will lose her life. The victim also told us that after the incident, the accused teacher started inciting other teachers against her" informed a police officer from Nizampura police station.

Victim lodges complaint after repeated harassment

The victim after seeing that she was being mentally and physically tortured by the accused finally got tired of his constant harassment and filed a written complaint against the accused teacher to the deputy commissioner of the education department of the BNMC. Taking serious note of this complaint the deputy commissioner decided to register a case against the accused teacher.

A case has been registered under sections 354, 354 (a) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Nizampur Police Station on the complaint of the victim. The accused has not been arrested and the search is on to arrest him said a police official.