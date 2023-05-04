Wrestlers vs WFI: SC closes sexual harassment case against Brijbhushan, grapplers accept decision but protest to continue

Wrestlers vs WFI: Delhi cops hand over copy of FIR to protesting grapplers, copy of POCSO complaint to given to family |

The wrestlers protesting against the WFI said on Thursday that they accept the Supreme Court's decision to close the proceedings on the sexual harassment allegations against Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.

While the grapplers accepted the top court's decision but they said that the protests will continue until the WFI chief is arrested for his alleged crimes.

"We respect the Supreme Court order, protest will continue, we have all options open, will decide future course of action after consulting seniors," the protesting wrestlers said.

SC tells wrestlers to approach lower courts

The Supreme Court on Thursday closed the proceedings on a plea by three women wrestlers, who have levelled sexual harassment allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India chief, after noting that FIRs have been registered and seven complainants have been provided adequate security.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud refused to entertain an oral plea by the counsel representing the wrestlers that the ongoing probe be monitored by a retired or a serving high court judge.

"You came here with specific prayers for registration of FIR and security for the complainants. Now both of your prayers have been addressed. If you have any further grievances, you can very well approach the high court or the jurisdictional magistrate," the bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, said, adding that it is closing the proceedings for now.

It granted liberty to the petitioner to move the high court or the jurisdictional magistrate for further relief.

Wrestlers vs WFI

Several wrestlers who have won awards at international competitions have been protesting at Jantar Mantar, demanding that the government make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment charges against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against Singh on allegations of sexual harassment levelled against the BJP MP by seven women wrestlers.

(With PTI inputs)