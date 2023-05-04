Watch: Protesting wrestlers clash with Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar; Vinesh & Sakshi accuse cops of abuse

A scuffle broke out between ace wrestlers protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.

Players accused Delhi Police of beating up protestors.

Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar said one of the protesters was beaten up and injured by Delhi Police. The also alleged that female wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik were abused by policemen.

It has been reported that Dushyant, the brother of wrestler Vinesh Phogat, sustained a head injury and was promptly taken to a hospital.

The altercation allegedly started when the police prevented a bed from being brought into the police premises.

There was no immediate comment from the Delhi Police regarding the development.



In a video being circulated on social media platforms, some of the protesters can be heard accusing a police personnel of attacking two wrestlers under the influence of alcohol.



The accused policeman is seen sitting in the video, while the protesters allege that his colleagues were mute spectators.



"The mattresses got wet due to rain so we were bringing folding beds for sleeping, but the police did not allow that. Drunk policeman Dharemendra abused Vinesh Phogat and got involved in a scuffle with us," former wrestler Rajveer told PTI.

"They started hitting us. Bajrang Punia's brother-in-law Dushyant and Rahul suffered head injuries. The police did not even let doctors reach the site. Even the women constables were misbehaving with us," he said.



"I was abused and pushed around by policemen. Where are the women police personnel?" asked Phogat.



Punia's wife Sangeeta also claimed that she was pushed around by policemen.



Punia has called for farmers and their leaders to assemble at the protest site on Thursday morning. (With PTI inputs)