 'Vinesh Phogat told us she was tortured': DCW head Swati Maliwal meets wrestlers amid scuffle with Delhi Police
A scuffle erupted between protesting wrestlers and the Delhi Police personnel at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday night.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
article-image

Swati Maliwal, the head of the Delhi Commission for Women, returned to Jantar Mantar to visit the wrestlers a few hours after they had a physical altercation with Delhi Police officials the previous night.

Refused entry to meet wrestlers

“I have come to meet the girls (wrestlers) again since it is my duty. Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and sakshi Malik told us they were being tortured, & there were police officers who were drunk & misbehaved with them. I am concerned for their safety. Why is Delhi Police protecting Brij Bhushan? Why is Delhi Police not arresting him?” Maliwal told reporters.

The DCW chief also took to Twitter to share a video claiming that she was not allowed to meet the wrestlers by the police. This came after Maliwal had claimed she was forcefully arrested by the Delhi Police upon reaching Jantar Mantar, where the scuffle had broken out.

Altercation between wrestlers and Police

The incident has sparked a political controversy, with a massive slugfest erupting between the police and protesting wrestlers. The wrestlers have accused the police personnel of manhandling them and misbehaving with them, including verbal abuse directed at female wrestlers.

"Did we win medals for the country to see this day? We have not even eaten our food. Does every man have a right to abuse women? These policemen are holding guns, they can kill us," wrestler Vinesh Phogat said as she broke down in front of the camera.

The Congress party has criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Delhi Police in response to the recent incident involving wrestlers at Jantar Mantar.

In a tweet accompanied by a video of Olympian Sakshi Malik comforting Vinesh Phogat, the party expressed their support for the wrestlers, referring to them as the "daughters of our country" who have brought honor and medals to the nation.

Since April 23, the wrestlers have been staging a protest in which they are demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). The wrestlers have accused Singh of sexually harassing seven female grapplers, including one who is a minor.

