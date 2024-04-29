'Horrifying': KKR Co-Owner SRK Recalls Rishabh Pant's Life-Threatening Car Accident; Video

Shahrukh Khan spills the beans on Rishabh Pant's accident. | (Credits: Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan has opened up on what he felt when he saw the disturbing visuals from Rishabh Pant's life-threatening car accident in December 2022. The Bollywood superstar remains glad to see the youngster back on the playing field and hopes to see him play the same explosive way.

Pant missed almost one and a half years of cricketing action after experiencing a car accident while driving from Delhi to Dehradun. The 25-year-old had to undergo multiple surgeries and months of rehab before being cleared to return to top-level cricket.

EXCLUSIVE CHAT with SRK: Hear what @iamsrk felt about Rishabh Pant's accident!



In this interview with Star Sports, King Khan expressed delight to see a fit @RishabhPant17 playing in #IPLonStar! ❤️



Don't miss Part 1 of Knight Club presents - King Khan's Rules only on Star Sports… pic.twitter.com/Vm4C7wu4tu — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 29, 2024

Speaking to Star Sports, Shahrukh recalled meeting Pant recently and asked how not to get up, thereby putting pressure on his knee.

"I saw the video... that CCTV and footage and yeah, horrifying. These age boys are like my sons. Rishabh himself. When a sportsperson gets hurt, it's a double jeopardy. I hope his knee gets fine. That is why I was telling him not to get up. I'm glad Rishabh is back, and I hope he keeps playing well."

Rishabh Pant likely to be appointed Team India vice-captain for T20 World Cup 2024:

Meanwhile, the Delhi-born cricketer has gone from strength to strength in IPL 2024 with the bat, having struggled in the initial matches. The southpaw has struck 398 runs in 11 matches along with three half-centuries, with the highest of 88 coming against the Gujarat Titans.

Hence, the left-hander faces a close contention with Hardik Pandya for the vice-captain's badge in the T20 World Cup 2024. India are clubbed with Pakistan, USA, Canda, and Ireland in Group A for the showpiece event.