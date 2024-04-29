Video: Fans Chant ‘Kohli, Kohli’ In Packed Ahmedabad Metro After RCB Star’s Match-Winning Knock vs GT In IPL 2024

Fans chanted Virat Kohli's name in the metro after RCB's win against GT | Credits: Mufaddal Vohra Twitter

The fans were spotted chanting Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli's name in the Ahmedabad Metro after the team's convincing nine-wicket win over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, April 28.

Virat Kohli played a brilliant unbeaten match-winning 70-run knock while forming a 166-run partnership with Will Jacks (100* off 41 balls) to chase down the 201-run target set by Gujarat Titans in 16 overs. The talismanic batter batted at a strike rate of 159.09 and his innings consisted of 6 fours and 3 sixes.

RCB fans who were present at the stadium would have gone home happily as the team keep their hopes alive for the playoffs after second consecutive win after six-match losing streak. In a video that went viral on social media, fans were heard chanting 'Kohli, Kohli, inside the metro when it stopped at the one of the stations in Ahmedabad.

'Kohli, Kohli' chants in the Ahmedabad metro after the win. pic.twitter.com/uLsxfFtTgb — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 29, 2024

Virat Kohli is in incredible in the ongoing IPL 2024, which is a big positive for Team India ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. During his 70-run knock against Gujarat Titans, Kohli has completed 500 runs in this IPL season and became the first to do so. This is the seventh instance where Kohli aggregated 500 runs in a single of the edition.

Kohli is currently the leading run-getter of the IPL 2024, amassing 500 runs, including a century and four fifties, at an average of 71.43 and 147.49 in 10 matches.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru is still in contention for the playoffs after two wins on the trot after breaking six-match losing streak. They are currently at the bottom of the points table with six points after 10 matches. RCB have to remaining four matches of the league stage in order to stand a chance to finish in top 4 and qualify for the knockouts.