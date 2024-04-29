'When People Create Imbalances..': Virat Kohli's Sister Takes Cryptic Dig At Criticism Over RCB Star's Strike Rate Post Win Over GT In IPL 2024

Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's star batter Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dingara took a cryptic dig at the critics who questioned her brother's strike rate after the team's win against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 28. ]

Kohli's strike came under the scrutiny when he scored 51 off 43 balls at a strike rate of 118.18 in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Uppal Stadium. Many questioned for playing a slow knock in a T20 match.

However, the RCB batter silenced the critics by playing a match-winning unbeaten knock of 70 off 44 balls at a strike rate of 159.09 while forming 166-run partnership with Will Jacks (100* off 41 balls) to chase down 201-run target.

Kohli's sister took her Instagram story and congratulated her brother and Will Jacks for their incredible performances while taking a indirect dig at RCB's batter strike rate criticism.

"When people create imbalances, universe balances. Keep it guys, all the reasons to be forever proud. What a knock Jacks and Virat, you guys rocked the show." Bhawna Kohli Dingara wrote on her Instagram story.

Virat Kohli has been in incredible form in the ongoing IPL season. During his incredible 70-run knock against Gujarat Titans, the legendary batter has completed 500 runs and became the first player to do so in IPL 2024. Kohli is currently the leading race for Orange Cap, with 500 runs, including a century and four fifties, at an average of 71.43 and 147.49 in 10 matches.

RCB still in race for IPL 2024 playoffs

With their second consecutive win of the IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are still race in the playoffs of the tournament. RCB were in a six-match losing streak against Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

However, RCB finally broke the shackles of winless streak with two successive wins against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans. The three-time IPL finalists need to win the remaining four matches of the league stage to remain in contention for playoffs.

RCB are currently sitting at the bottom of the table with three wins and seven losses while accumulating six points after 10 matches played so far.