Video: Virat Kohli & Shubman Gill Engage In Fun Banter During GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Match In Ahmedabad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's star batter Virat Kohli and Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill shared a light-hearted moment during the IPL 2024 clash between two teams at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 28.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered their second consecutive victory of the season with a convincing nine-wicket win over Gujarat Titans. Will Jacks (100*) and Virat Kohli (70*) were the star performers as they formed an unbeaten 166-run partnership for the second wicket to pull off 201-run chase in 16 overs.

Amid the RCB's run-chase, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill were engaged in a fun banter. In a video that went viral on social media, Kohli was seen hilarously teasing Gill, who setting the field for his players. Also, While fielding in the first innings, he went to GT dugout where Gill was sitting and had a conversation with him.

Gujarat Titans posted a total of 200/3 in 20 overs on the board, thanks to brilliant performances by Sai Sudarshan (84*) and Shahrukh Khan (54), and set a target of 201 to chase.

In response to hefty target, Faf du Plessis gave a blazing start for the visitors as he smashed 24 off 12 balls at a strike rate of 200.00 before he was dismissed by Sai Kishore at 40/1. Thereafter, Virat Kohli was joined by Will Jacks at the crease to carry on RCB run-chase.

Kohli and Jacks unleashed their firepower as took on Gujarat Titans bowlers to the cleaners. Will Jacks, especially, was too hot to handle for visitors as he desposited 10 balls into the stands. Jacks hit the winning six not only to finish off the game but to complete his maiden IPL century.