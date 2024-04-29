 KKR vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 47: Delhi Win Toss And Opt To Bat First At Eden Gardens
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsKKR vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 47: Delhi Win Toss And Opt To Bat First At Eden Gardens

KKR vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 47: Delhi Win Toss And Opt To Bat First At Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders are hosting the Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens in Match 47 of IPL 2024.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 07:20 PM IST
article-image
Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. | (Credits: Twitter)

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has won the toss and decided to bat first against hosts Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens. The Delhi Capitals keeper-batter cited the slowness of the wicket behind his decision to bat first and suggested that he hopes his spinners to come into the party in the 2nd innings.

Read Also
Video: Fans Chant ‘Kohli, Kohli’ In Packed Ahmedabad Metro After RCB Star’s Match-Winning...
article-image

The Capitals have brought their campaign with back-to-back wins over the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at home. Jake Fraser-McGurk has been a solid addition at the top of the order, given his strike rate is 238 currently. The likes of Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant, and Tristan Stubbs have also made massive contributions. However, the bowling unit still has some brushing up to do.

The Knight Riders, meanwhile, suffered a demoralizing loss to the Punjab Kings in their previous game. The two-time champions were clueless despite defending 261 as Jonny Bairstow's unbeaten 108 helped them raze down the target with 8 balls to spare, making it a record-breaking run-chase. Hence, they will be keen to put that behind and beat the Capitals. The home side have also brought back Mitchell Starc and Vaibhav Arora.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals playing XI:

KKR playing XI: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

DC playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Lizaad Williams, Khaleel Ahmed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

KKR vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 47: Delhi Win Toss And Opt To Bat First At Eden Gardens

KKR vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 47: Delhi Win Toss And Opt To Bat First At Eden Gardens

'Don't Try To Be Something That You're Not': New Test Coach Jason Gillespie's Message To Pakistan...

'Don't Try To Be Something That You're Not': New Test Coach Jason Gillespie's Message To Pakistan...

'Chelsea Means A Lot To Me': Thiago Silva To Leave Club After The Season

'Chelsea Means A Lot To Me': Thiago Silva To Leave Club After The Season

'Hope I Can Galvanise The Team': Gary Kirsten Targets 'At Least One Trophy' In His 2-Year Stint As...

'Hope I Can Galvanise The Team': Gary Kirsten Targets 'At Least One Trophy' In His 2-Year Stint As...

'He May Not Even Get Picked': Virender Sehwag Warns R Ashwin Ahead Of Next Auction Based On His IPL...

'He May Not Even Get Picked': Virender Sehwag Warns R Ashwin Ahead Of Next Auction Based On His IPL...