'Idhar Daalna': Rishabh Pant Yells At Khaleel Ahmed After Phil Salt's Massive Six In KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Match; Video

Rishabh Pant. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was disappointed with his new-ball bowling attack for conceding boundaries at will in the ongoing IPL 2024 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. In a video emerged on social media, Pant was seen telling Khaleel Ahmed, screaming 'Idhar Daalna' after the left-arm seamer conceded a six.

The incident occurred in the 6th over of the innings as Khaleel started the over with a dot before Phil Salt smashed a boundary. The 4th delivery of the innings saw the right-hander club a maximum over the bowler's head to bring up his half-century off only 26 deliveries. Replays suggested how Pant was directing the left-arm seamer not to give the Englishman easy deliveries to hit by keeping it out of the arc.

Rishabh Pant dismissed for 27 as Delhi Capitals drag themselves to 153 in 20 overs:

Meanwhile, the decision at the toss from Pant to bat first backfired as none of the Capitals' batters could not make a substantial score. Pant, who came in at No.5, was given a lifeline on 18 when Harshit Rana dropped a simple catch. However, Varun Chakravarthy succeeded in dismissing him the 2nd time as he miscued one to cover for 27.

The visiting side succumbed to 111-8 at one stage before Kuldeep Yadav played a vital hand of 35* to take their side to 153 in 20 overs.