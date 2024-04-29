'Doesn't Mean They Should Automatically Be Selected': Irfan Pathan Warns Against Making IPL Main Criteria For T20 World Cup Squad

Irfan Pathan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Ex-Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan reckons IPL should not be an overwhelming criteria for T20 World Cup 2024 selection as experience in ICC tournaments matter so much. The former left-arm seamer underlined that small grounds and flat pitches are not the apt representation of youngsters' performances.

While the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah are certainty in the World Cup squad, players like Harshit Rana, Riyan Parag and Mayank Yadav are also remotely in contention due to their exploits in the ongoing edition of IPL.

The intent shown by Riyan parag in this IPL 2024 will definitely Change his career. Call on the upcoming World Cup surely .

pic.twitter.com/lPoHM666lq — Mohammad Wasim (@WasimMohd1996) April 10, 2024

Speaking at a show in Star Sports, Pathan stressed that international cricket is not equivalent of IPL; hence, the T20 league cannot be a parameter.

"Just because some players are performing well in the IPL, it doesn't mean they should automatically be selected. In the IPL, there are always one or two uncapped bowlers who can be easily smacked due to small grounds and flat pitches. However, international cricket is a different beast altogether. You'll have five bowlers, each with a significant number of matches under their belt before entering the World Cup, bringing in tons of experience."

"This is a myth that India won that World Cup with a young team" - Irfan Pathan

Pathan busted the myth spread about India lifting the T20 World Cup in 2007 with youngsters, claiming that Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, MS Dhoni, and Yuvraj Singh had tons of experience. He elaborated:

"Let's rewind to 2007. This is a myth that India won that World Cup with a young team. No, boss, we had experience. Harbhajan Singh had six years of experience. Virender Sehwag had six years of experience. Yuvraj Singh had five to six years of experience. I had four years of experience. Mahendra Singh Dhoni had four to five years of experience, he debuted in 2004."

India are clubbed with Pakistan, USA, Canada, and Ireland in Group A for the T20 World Cup.