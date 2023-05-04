Wrestlers vs WFI: 'Will return all medals won', says Vinesh Phogat after being manhandled by Delhi Police

On Wednesday night, a scuffle erupted between protesting wrestlers and the Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar, which continued into Thursday morning. Ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was present at the protest, stated that a Delhi police personnel manhandled and shoved the protesters. She went on to say that she would return all her medals in response to the incident.

"We will return all the medals won at the international level and those given by the government. To what level, will we tolerate the humiliation? We are being humiliated, dragged to the ground," Phogat said, who also broke down in a late night media interaction on Wednesday, saying that a Delhi Police personnel pushed and manhandled them.

Why no female officers present?

Shocked and appalled by the boorish behaviour by the Delhi Police towards protesting wrestlers an emotionally distraught Vinesh Phogat said they were not criminals and did not deserve such disrespect.

"If you want to kill us, then kill us," a crying Vinesh said during a late night media interaction. "Did we win medals for the country to see this day? We have not even eaten our food. Does every man have a right to abuse women? These police men are holding guns, they can kill us," an emotionally drained Vinesh said.

"Where were female police officers? How can the male officers push us like that? We are not criminals. We do not deserve such treatment. The police officer who was drunk hit my brother," the World Championship medallist said.

Call for support

Bajrang Punia exhorted the farmers and the general public to reach Jantar Mantar in their support.

"I request everyone to reach Delhi by morning. This is the time. If not now, then when. This is question of dignity of our daughters. People like Brij Bhushan (WFI President) are roaming free despite being a criminal and all this is happening to us," Bajrang said.

