 Gujarat LS Election 2024: Ravindra Jadeja Takes Time Off IPL 2024 To Vote With Wife Rivaba In Jamnagar
IANSUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 07:00 PM IST
article-image

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Rivaba Jadeja cast their vote here during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday.

Jadeja shared a picture on Instagram with his wife after casting the votes and captioned it “My vote, my right.”

Jadeja hit an unbeaten 43 with the bat and took 3-20 in a decisive middle-overs spell in Chennai Super Kings’ 28-run win over Punjab Kings, and was named Player of the Match for his performance.

Jadeja is also in the 15-member Indian T20 squad bound for the USA. India are placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA. The T20 World Cup starts on June 1.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will begin their campaign on June 5 against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

