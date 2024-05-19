Video: RCB vs CSK Plays In Marriage Hall Amid Celebrations; Guests Erupt In Joy At Mahipal Lomror's Six

Incredible scenes were witnessed at a marriage hall in India where celebrations took place amid the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match playing on screens at the venue.

A video has gone viral on social media which shows guests at the wedding watching the final ball of the first innings, which was hit for a six by Mahipal Lomror triggering jubilant reactions from the guests as RCB posted 218/5 and then restricted CSK to 191/7 to win by 27 runs and qualify for the playoffs.

The wedding photo-shoot carried on with other guests clicking pictures with the bride and groom on stage but majority were watching the match instead.

It's not clear as to where this incident took place but looking at the scenes, it could be safely said that the marriage may have happened somewhere in Karnataka, if not in Bengaluru itself.

RCB turned their campaign around in IPL 2024, bouncing back with 6 wins in a row after losing 6 on the trot to crash at the bottom of the points table.

The likes of Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Rajat Patidar and Will Jacks have been the chief architects of RCB's revival this season.

Their victory eliminated the defending champions CSK from the competition and also helped Sunrisers Hyderabad qualify for the knockouts as the third team after Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

RCB will now play the Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 22. If they win that game, then they will play Qualifier 2 against the loser of Qualifier 1 for a place in the IPL 2024 final.