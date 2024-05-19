Viral Video: Dejected MS Dhoni Walks Off Without Shaking Hands With RCB Players After CSK's Defeat

MS Dhoni. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) keeper-batter MS Dhoni was quite heartbroken and dejected after the 27-run loss to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), thereby knocking the defending champions out of IPL 2024. The veteran cricketer was dejected enough to not even shake hands with the RCB players as a video surfaced on social media.

In the video going viral on social media, CSK players were lined up to shake hands with the opposition players, with Dhoni standing right in the front. However, the 42-year-old took a U-turn and walked away without shaking hands with the RCB players. However, he did come across and shook hands with the RCB support staff.

This loss has really hurt Thala badly 💔



U never see him leave without shaking hands with the opposition.smiling & interacting after a loss !!



Hope he’s fit and back in Anbuden for one last season 🤞



Man needs to end his IPL career on a high !#CskvsRCB#IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/Ao2fg8IZPz — Vivek Siva (@iamviveksiva) May 19, 2024

The stage was also set for Dhoni. With 17 required off the final 6 deliveries for the Super Kings to seal a playoff spot, Dhoni helped a poor ball for a six behind the wicket. However, the slower delivery from Yash Dayal got the better of the 42-year-old, from where it was all smooth sailing to a 27-run victory.

"He will come back roaring for sure" - Robin Uthappa on MS Dhoni

With Dhoni's IPL future unclear, former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa strongly believes the 42-year-old will feature in IPL 2025 and disclosed how he was managing a niggle during this year's edition. Uthappa told Jio Cinema:

"I don't think we have seen the last of MS. He is not someone who takes these things lightly. He will come back roaring for sure. Even with the narrative, I have seen him bat only in the last 4 or 5 overs, there is a reason for it. He had a calf injury which they initially thought perhaps was a niggle, but it was a little more grave than that. Because of that, he had to manage himself and often has he does, in international cricket and for CSK, he figured out a way to be useful and contribute to CSK."

This is also one of the few occasions that CSK have failed to qualify for the playoffs.