Video: Contrasting Emotions On Virat Kohli's And MS Dhoni's Face As RCB Stun CSK To Sneak Into IPL 2024 Playoffs

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni had contrasting emotions on their faces after the stunning result in the IPL 2024 clash on Saturday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. While Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli was feeling hysterical in joy, Dhoni was looking increasingly upset as the defending champions were knocked out of the competition.

RCB got the job done under extraordinary circumstances as their otherwise vulnerable bowling unit defended 218 successfully in 20 overs to seal a spot in the playoffs. Batting first, the home side's batters clicked to significant effect as contributions followed from Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, and Glenn Maxwell. The bowling line-up equally stood up as Du Plessis marshalled his troops increasingly well to fashion a 27-run win eventually.

"Even when we weren't winning, we had the fans here" - Faf du Plessis

At the post-match presentation, RCB skipper Du Plessis gave a big shoutout to the fans, given their unrelenting support regardless of the result and vowed to do a lap of honour as a sign of thanking them. The right-handed batter claimed:

"Even when we weren't winning, we had the fans here. So we felt in the changing room that it was something that was important for us to get right. Coming in here today, and seeing [the support], obviously it was set up perfectly, wasn't it? CSK vs RCB, in a match where you go through to the knockout stages. Unbelievable atmosphere but incredibly grateful for the support we've had all season. As a team, we'll do a lap of honour just to thank everyone for their support."

The Royal Challengers are likely to face the Rajasthan Royals or SunRisers Hyderabad in the playoffs.