Video: Faf du Plessis Takes Sensational One-Handed Blinder To Dismiss Mitchell Santner During RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 Clash

RCB players celebration skipper Faf du Plessis's catch | Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis took a incredible one-handed catch to dismiss Mitchell Santner during the IPL 2024 clash against Chennai Super Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 18.

The dismissal took place on the last ball of the 15th over when Mitchell Santner back lofted a low full toss delivery off Mohammed Siraj's delivery and Faf du Plessis, who stationed himself at mid-off, leapt at the right hand and outstretched the his right arm to take the catch.

Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Cameron Green and other RCB players rushed towards du Plessis to celebrate the sensational catch. The entire team was left in awe by Plessis's catch and the Bengaluru crowd erupted in joy.