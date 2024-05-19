 Video: Faf du Plessis Takes Sensational One-Handed Blinder To Dismiss Mitchell Santner During RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 Clash
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Faf du Plessis Takes Sensational One-Handed Blinder To Dismiss Mitchell Santner During RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 Clash

Video: Faf du Plessis Takes Sensational One-Handed Blinder To Dismiss Mitchell Santner During RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 Clash

The RCB team was left in awe by Faf du Plessis's catch and the Bengaluru crowd erupted in joy.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, May 19, 2024, 12:22 AM IST
article-image
RCB players celebration skipper Faf du Plessis's catch | Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis took a incredible one-handed catch to dismiss Mitchell Santner during the IPL 2024 clash against Chennai Super Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 18.

The dismissal took place on the last ball of the 15th over when Mitchell Santner back lofted a low full toss delivery off Mohammed Siraj's delivery and Faf du Plessis, who stationed himself at mid-off, leapt at the right hand and outstretched the his right arm to take the catch.

Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Cameron Green and other RCB players rushed towards du Plessis to celebrate the sensational catch. The entire team was left in awe by Plessis's catch and the Bengaluru crowd erupted in joy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024 Match 68: Bengaluru Qualify For Playoffs With 27-Run Win, Chennai Knocked Out

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024 Match 68: Bengaluru Qualify For Playoffs With 27-Run Win, Chennai Knocked Out

Video: Faf du Plessis Takes Sensational One-Handed Blinder To Dismiss Mitchell Santner During RCB vs...

Video: Faf du Plessis Takes Sensational One-Handed Blinder To Dismiss Mitchell Santner During RCB vs...

Video: Virat Kohli's Aggressive Celebration After Taking Daryll Mitchell's Catch During RCB vs CSK...

Video: Virat Kohli's Aggressive Celebration After Taking Daryll Mitchell's Catch During RCB vs CSK...

IPL 2024: Did Maheesh Theekshana Chuck The Ball To Virat Kohli During RCB vs CSK Clash? Video Goes...

IPL 2024: Did Maheesh Theekshana Chuck The Ball To Virat Kohli During RCB vs CSK Clash? Video Goes...

'Sorry Mate, You’re Stumped’: Bengaluru Cops Detain Social Media Influencer For Threatening To...

'Sorry Mate, You’re Stumped’: Bengaluru Cops Detain Social Media Influencer For Threatening To...