RR vs KKR, IPL 2024 Match 70: Toss Delayed Due To Sudden Rain In Guwahati

Toss Update:

The toss has been delayed due to light rain in Guwahati. An unexpected shower prompted the groundstaff to swiftly deploy covers across the field, just a few minutes before the toss.

The players from both the teams had to halt their warm-up routines. Currently, only the square has been covered.

RR vs KKR Preview:

Rajasthan Royals are in dire need of halting their four-game losing streak and securing a top-two finish as they collide with the league leaders Kolkata Knight Riders in a crucial IPL fixture scheduled for Sunday.

Having clinched a playoff berth with 16 points, the Royals have faltered in the latter stages of the tournament, suffering four consecutive defeats.

On the contrary, KKR (19 points) have already cemented their place at the summit of the table following a washout against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad during the previous round, which earned them a solitary point.

They will be brimming with confidence, yet simultaneously must remain vigilant against complacency.

Pitch Report:

"I would say batting first. It's really hard and has a better sheen to it. Better preparation (than last game) I feel. It's got a really nice covering of grass and the patches that don't have the grass you can see the sheen so the ball is going to slide on. Better wicket tonight for sure," says Matthew Hayden about the Guwahati pitch.