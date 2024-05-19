SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma Shatters Virat Kohli's Indian Record For Most Sixes In A Season

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma on Sunday broke Virat Kohli's record for the most sixes hit by an Indian batter in a single season of the Indian Premier League in the match against Punjab Kings at Uppal.

The record was achieved in the final over of the power play during SRH's run chase when Sharma smashed Rishi Dhawan for a six towards long-on. The ball travelled 82 meters and it was Sharma's 39th six in IPL 2024.

Kohli had set the record in the 2016 season with 38 sixes during his 973-run season for RCB.

Most sixes by an Indian batter in an IPL season

39 - Abhishek Sharma (SRH, 2024)

38 - Virat Kohli (RCB, 2016)

37 - Rishabh Pant (DC, 2018)

37 - Virat Kohli (RCB, 2024)

35 - Shivam Dube (CSK, 2023)

PBKS post 214/5 vs SRH in Hyderabad

The 23-year-old from Punjab was eventually dismissed for 66 off 28 balls by Shashank Singh. Sharma is 16th on the list of most successful batters of IPL 2024 with 466 runs from 13 matches at an average of just over 42. This was his third fifty of the season which came in just 21 balls.

SRH are chasing 215 runs for victory after Punjab Kings posted 214 for 5 on the board thanks to opener Prabhsimram Singh's 71. A win for SRH will see them clinch second place from Rajasthan Royals, who will be facing Kolkata Knight Riders in their final league match later on Sunday evening.