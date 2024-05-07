Video: Dharamsala Fans Go Berserk As Virat Kohli Lands At Kangra Airport Ahead Of PBKS vs RCB In IPL 2024

A large gathering of fans were witnessed at the Kangra Airport in Himachal Pradesh as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad touched down here for their upcoming IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Majority of the crowd at the airport had gathered to watch Virat Kohli, who came out of the airport building to a massive cheer as everyone tried to get a glimpse of their favourite cricketer.

Kohli is going to be the second big Indian cricket superstar to play in the after Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni, who was in the scenic city to face PBKS.

But majority of the fans were left disappointed as Dhoni got out for a golden duck (first ball 0) to Harshal Patel, who is the only bowler to dismiss the former CSK captain.

RCB's struggles in IPL 2024

RCB have very little chance of advancing to the playoffs after losing 7 games out of 11 T20s.

This is despite Kohli holding the Orange Cap (leading scorer) with 542 runs at an average of nearly 68. The 35-year-old has smashed 4 fifties and a hundred this season but it's the over dependance which has hurt RCB once again.

None of the other batters, barring captain Faf du Plessis, have been as consistent as Kohli while their bowlers have struggled once again this season due to the lack of experience and form.

Du Plessis's side have 3 games remaining in the league with Punjab being their next opponents on May 9 before they face Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in the last two encounters.