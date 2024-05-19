RR vs KKR, IPL 2024: Rain Delays Toss In Guwahati; Here's What Will Happen To Rajasthan In Case Of A Washout

The weather is playing spoilsport once again in the Indian Premier League as rain has delayed the toss in Match 70 between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati on Sunday.

RR lost their second position to the Sunrisers Hyderabad even before the toss as the latter thrashed Punjab Kings to move up the points table.

Washout scenarios

But RR can get the place back if they beat KKR at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. That is only if the rain stops.

RR are currently sitting in third position with 16 points from 13 games. SRH moved up to second with 17 points from 14 T20s to finish their league campaign.

In case of a washout between RR and KKR, the Sunrisers will seal their spot and face KKR in Qualifier 1 on May 21.

RR's dwindling form a cause for concern

RR can go up to 18 points with a win but beating KKR will be easier said than done as the two-time champions are on a 5-match winning streak.

The Royals on the other hand, are faltering towards the business end of the tournament and lost their last 4 T20s in succession.

Their batting flair has eluded them as they have not managed to cross the 150-mark in their last two matches, and with their star England opener Jos Buttler returning home for national duty, the Royals have big shoes to fill.

Their top three batters Yashasvi Jaiswal, skipper Sanju Samson and local hero Riyan Parag will have to shoulder additional responsibilities if they are to snap the losing streak and head to the playoffs finishing in top-two, that will give them two cracks to reach the final.

IPL playoffs format

The top two teams in the points table will play in Qualifier 1, and the winner of that clash in Ahmedabad on Tuesday will directly enter the final on Sunday in Chennai.

The teams placed third and fourth in the tally will play the eliminator at Ahmedabad on Wednesday, and the winner from that clash will face the losing team of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 at Chennai on Friday.