Viral Video: Shakib Al Hasan Loses Cool Again, Grabs Fan By Neck And Threatens To Slap Him For Taking Selfie

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has once again courted controversy due to his short temper as he was seen manhandling a fan after he tried to take a selfie with the cricketer.

A video is going viral which shows an irritated Shakib grabbing the fan by the back of his neck and threatening to beat him up for his persistence to take a selfie.

The fan even tried to apologise and stop Shakib from hitting him after being pushed back.

The incident happened on the sidelines of a Dhaka Premier League match in which Shakib is playing for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club. The fan's unfortunate encounter with the 36-year-old took place just before the toss against Prime Bank Cricket Club.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shakib is infamous for losing his cool on and off the cricket field. He has been penalised on several occasions for his on-field behaviour towards fellow cricketers, umpires and even fans on some occasions.

Just a few days ago, Shakib slapped a fan during a political event in Magura where he won the parliamentary seat with a resounding victory in the general elections in January this year.

Shakib desired to become a Awami League candidate for Magura-1 constituency during the 2024 National elections. The outcome of the election was hugely positive as the veteran cricketer secured a parliamentary seat, winning by a jaw-dropping 1,50,000 votes.