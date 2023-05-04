Wrestlers vs WFI: 'Did we win medals to see this day,' Vinesh Phogat asks after grapplers allegedly attacked by Delhi Police; 3 detained

Vinesh Phogat breaks down while addressing media | Twitter screengrab

Top wrestler Vinesh Phogat broke down on camera and asked, "Did we win medals to see this day?" Phogat also questioned why the protestors were being treated as criminals when they are not in the wrong. She was not the only one. Sakshi Malik too broke down on camera and looked inconsolable.

Meanwhile, an NDTV report quoted Bjarang Punia to take all his medals back in an emotional outburst.

Altercation between wrestlers and Delhi Police

Thr grapplers' reactions came after an altercation between the protestors and Delhi Police. Vinesh Phogat and other protesting wrestlers were allegedly roughed up by Delhi Police personnel on May 4.

The incident occurred during a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar, where the wrestlers have been demanding criminal action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment and intimidation of seven female wrestlers, including a minor.

According to the protesters, a "drunk" police official attacked two wrestlers while his colleagues were mute spectators. The wrestlers have alleged that they were abused and pushed around by policemen. They also questioned the absence of women police officers at the spot. This incident led to two protestors, including Vinesh Phogat's brother sustaining injuries.

What started the altercation?

The wrestlers alleged that they were bringing folding beds as their mattresses got wet due to rain, but the police did not allow that, the report stated.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti had brought folding beds and the Delhi cops questioned his men about the same, they got into an altercation which led to the detention of the MLA and two others.

Reportedly, the police sealed the Jantar Mantar area after the incident, preventing anyone from entering the protest site or meeting the wrestlers.

Allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The wrestlers have accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh and WFI chief, of sexual harassment and intimidation. They have been demanding criminal action against him, and two FIRs have been filed against him, including one under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on a minor's complaint.

Singh has denied all the allegations and claimed that they are baseless, but said he would resign if Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the BJP asked him to.

The protest and demands

The wrestlers have been staging a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar since April 23, demanding criminal action against Singh and a fair investigation into their allegations of sexual harassment. They have also demanded the resignation of the WFI chief and an overhaul of the selection process for national and international tournaments.

The protest has gained support from several opposition leaders, and the wrestlers have been lauded for their bravery and courage in coming forward with their allegations.