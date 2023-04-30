 Wrestlers vs WFI: Delhi Police provides security to all 7 complainants
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 30, 2023, 02:16 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Police provides security to all 7 wrestlers-complainants | PTI

Delhi Police has provided security to all 7 complainants after a Supreme Court order in the case against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was earlier booked under sections of outraging the modesty of a woman, stalking, and section 10 of POCSO Act in two FIRs.

The police also contacted them regarding the recording of their statements. The statements are likely to be recorded soon.

According to reports, Delhi Police said that it will extend security to wrestlers' party to the case against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was earlier booked under sections of outraging the modesty of a woman, stalking, and section 10 of POCSO Act in two FIRs.

According to the sources, one of the cases against him was registered under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), and 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code, while the other was registered under sections 10 of POCSO Act.

article-image
