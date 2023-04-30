Wrestlers vs WFI: Olympian, probe committee member Yogeshwar Dutt reacts to grapplers' protest, says 'Should have done it 3 months back' |

Olympic medalist wrestler and a member of the committee that probed the allegations of sexual harassment of wrestlers, Yogeshwar Dutt reacted to the ongoing protest of wrestlers at Jantar Mantar.

The Olympian wrestler criticised the protesting wrestlers for not reporting the matter to the police at the time it took place. He also said that the grapplers should have reported the case 3 months back, so that the police would've taken the right action.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Dutt said, "...Police will take action only when you report it to them. They won't do it if one sits at home. Wrestlers should have done it 3 months back. I had said earlier too that if they want action, they should report it to the Police..."

#WATCH | Yogeshwar Dutt, Olympic medallist wrestler & a member of the committee that probed the allegations of sexual harassment of wrestlers says, "...Police will take action only when you report it to them. They won't do it if one sits at home. Wrestlers should have done it 3…

In the lastest development to the ongoing tussle between the protesting wrestlers and the WFI, one copy of FIR has been given to the wrestlers on Saturday. Another copy of FIR registered under POCSO not given to wrestlers, as it will be given only to the victim family, said the Delhi police.

Earlier on that morning, Wrestler Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers reach Connaught Place police station in New Delhi.

Delhi Police on Friday finally registered two FIRs allegedly against Wrestling Federation of India coaches and its President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in connection with the sexual harassment allegations made by women wrestlers.

Booked under POCSO

Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, Pranav Tayal, said that in the matter of complaints received from female wrestlers, two FIRs have been registered in Connaught Place police station.

"The first one pertains to allegations leveled by a minor victim, which is registered under the POCSO Act along with relevant IPC sections concerning outraging of modesty etc.

"The second FIR is registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints tendered by other, adult complainants under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty etc," he said.

The investigation into both FIRs is being taken up in earnest, the DCP added.