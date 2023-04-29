Wrestlers vs WFI: Agitating players question govt over investigation details, including minor victim's identity, being leaked

The leading wrestlers of the country who are protesting against the chief of the federation Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh due to sexual harassment allegations, raised doubts about the government's investigation on Saturday. They claimed that information related to the inquiry, such as the identity of a minor who made the accusation, has been made public.

The wrestlers, who have set up camp at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, a designated area for public protests in the capital, have questioned the source of the investigation details being leaked.

"Who is leaking the details of the investigation?" they asked.

Additionally, they have alleged that the police have mistreated them by not allowing them to have access to essential items like mattresses and provisions that were meant for the protesters.

I am innocent, will not resign: Singh

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a powerful figure in India's wrestling organization, declared that he would not resign despite facing two charges of sexual harassment filed by the police, one of which carries a non-bailable offense, as he made the announcement a day after the accusations were made.

"I am totally innocent. Will cooperate with any inquiry... Their (protesters) demands are changing constantly. Resigning would mean accepting the charges. Resignation is not a big deal but not as a criminal, I am not a criminal," Singh said at a press conference.

Singh said, "Resignation is not a big deal but I am not a criminal. If I resign, it will mean that I have accepted their (wrestlers') allegations. My tenure is almost over. Govt has formed a 3-member committee and elections will be held in 45 days & my term will end after the elections."

Singh slams the wrestlers over the protest

Singh criticised the wrestlers claiming that they are coming forward each day with unrealistic demands in an attempt to get them fulfilled by means of protest. He also claimed that majority of the players from Haryana are with him. Further he said that he will accept the decision given by the Supreme Court and Delhi Police in the case.

"Every day they (wrestlers) are coming with their new demands. They demanded FIR, FIR was registered and now they are saying that I should be sent to jail and resign from all posts. I am MP because of people of my constituency and not because of Vinesh Phogat. Only one family and Akhara (are protesting) & 90% players of Haryana are with me," said Singh.

"They (wrestlers) did not complain to any police station, sports ministry or federation for 12 years. Before their protest, they used to praise me, invite me to their weddings and take photographs with me, seek my blessings. Now the matter is with the Supreme Court and Delhi Police and I will accept their decision," he added.