Wrestlers vs WFI: Priyanka Gandhi meets protesting grapplers at Jantar Mantar, calls for Brij Bhushan Singh's ouster

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed solidarity with protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar on April 29, 2023, and called for the removal of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment leveled by women grapplers.

The Congress leader accused the government of "protecting" Singh, and was seen hearing out ace women wrestlers such as Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat at the protest site.

Demand for copy of FIRs filed on Friday

Speaking with reporters at Jantar Mantar, Priyanka Gandhi demanded that the copy of First Information Reports (FIRs) filed on Friday must be shared with the wrestlers. "When these girls get medals, everyone tweets, says they are our country's pride but now when they are sitting on the road and seeking to be heard, no one is ready to listen to them. If FIRs have been filed, their copy should be shared with them," she said.

Call for the WFI chief's ouster from the post

Calling for the WFI chief's ouster from the post, Priyanka Gandhi said, "See, there are serious allegations against this person, he should first resign and be removed from the post. Till he is in that post, he will continue to exert pressure and keep destroying people's careers."

"If that person is there on a post through which he can destroy the careers of wrestlers and exert pressure, then what is the meaning of FIRs and investigation," she said.

No expectations from the prime minister

"I don't have any expectations from the prime minister, because if he had been concerned about these wrestlers, then he would have at least called them and spoken with them. He had called them for tea when they won medals. So call them, talk to them, they are our girls," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Growing chorus of support

Earlier this week, Priyanka Gandhi had voiced support for the protesting wrestlers and slammed the government, asking whether it wants to save the culprits in the matter. Congress leaders such as Bhupinder Hooda, Deepender Hooda, and Udit Raj had also joined the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar earlier this week to express solidarity with them.

Delhi Police files two FIRs against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

With the chorus of support for the protesting wrestlers growing, the Delhi Police on Friday filed two FIRs against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on allegations of sexual harassment leveled by seven women wrestlers.

The First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed hours after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi Police, told a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha that a case will be registered on Friday.

The wrestlers demand the BJP MP's removal from all positions

While one FIR relates to allegations of a minor wrestler and was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the other was related to outraging modesty.

After Mehta's submission, the country's top wrestlers, who have been on a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since Sunday demanding action against Singh, rejoiced "the first step towards victory" but said they will continue their agitation. They demanded that the BJP MP be removed from all the positions he holds.

