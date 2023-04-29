Wrestlers vs WFI: Bajrang Punia claims Delhi Police cut electricity supply at Jantar Mantar

Bajrang Punia | ANI

New Delhi: Indian wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, are protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations made by women wrestlers.

However, in a late-night video message, Punia claimed that Delhi Police had disconnected the electricity and water supply at the Jantar Mantar protest site.

Pressure on Delhi Police

Meanwhile, Punia also said that the police has erected barricades around the protest area, and were preventing access to food and water. "See this is the pressure on Delhi Police even as the whole country is standing with us," Punia added on Instagram.

Bajrang Punia also claimed that the cops are not allowing them access to goods they are ordering either.

"Police said that if you want to protest, sleep on the road. What kind of pressure has come on them today, there was no such problem before, this has happened only because of the pressure of the Supreme Court," said Punia.

He added, "We had ordered some goods but they (police) are not allowing us to bring them here and they are making the person who brought the goods run away by beating them. Until justice is served, we will protest no matter how much the police administration tortures us."

Delhi Police take action

On Friday evening, the Delhi Police lodged two FIRs against the Wrestling Federation of India coaches and Singh in connection with the sexual harassment allegations made by women wrestlers. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, Pranav Tayal, said that in the matter of complaints received from female wrestlers, two FIRs have been registered in Connaught Place police station.

The first FIR is registered under the POCSO Act along with relevant IPC sections concerning outraging of modesty etc., regarding the allegations levelled by a minor victim. The second FIR is registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints tendered by other adult complainants under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty etc.

Protestors demand action

The wrestlers are protesting at the Jantar Mantar, seeking action against Singh for alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers. Punia, Malik and Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist Vinesh Phogat are among the top wrestlers taking part in the protest.

Investigation underway

Investigation into both FIRs is being taken up in earnest, said the DCP. The wrestlers' protest and the Delhi Police's response have attracted national attention, with many people on social media expressing their support for the protesting athletes. The Wrestling Federation of India is yet to comment on the matter.

