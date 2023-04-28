Delhi Police files two FIRs against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment charges after Supreme Court order

Delhi Police filed two FIRs filed against wrestling Federation chief Brig Bhushan Shan Singh over sexual harassment complaints at Connaught Place police station.

One of the FIRs is over a complaint of sexual harassment by a minor which is registered under the POCSO Act along with relevant IPC sections concerning outraging of modesty, among others. The second FIR is registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints tendered by other, adult complainants under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty.

The Delhi Police earlier in the day informed the Supreme Court, which was hearing a petition filed by the protesting wrestlers against Singh, that it will file an FIR against Singh, the accused in the sexual allegation charges.

Earlier, Brig Bhushan spoke to the media following the Supreme Court Order.

"I am happy with the judiciary's decision. The Delhi Police will investigate the allegations, and I am ready to cooperate with them in every possible way. No one is bigger than the judiciary in this country. The order has come to file an FIR (first information report). The government had also said it had no objection to filing an FIR. I am not larger than the Supreme Court. I welcome the order," Mr Singh told reporters.

