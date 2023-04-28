'Hurts me to see our athletes on streets demanding justice': Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra expresses support towards protesting wrestlers

'Hurts me to see our athletes demanding justice': Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra expresses support towards protesting wrestlers | Twitter/@Neeraj_chopra1

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra expressed his support towards the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar on Friday stating that they have "worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud."

"It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud. As a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not," he said.

"What's happening should never happen. This is a sensitive issue, and must be dealt with in an impartial and transparent manner. Pertaining authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that justice is served," he added.

Abhinav Bindra also came out in support of the wrestlers

Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra also supported the wrestlers in their protest with a poignant tweet on Wednesday.

"As athletes, we train hard every day to represent our country on the international stage. It is deeply concerning to see our athletes finding it necessary to protest on the streets regarding the allegations of harassment in the Indian wrestling administration," Bindra tweeted.

"My heart goes out to all those who have been affected. We must ensure that this issue is handled properly, with the athletes' concerns heard and addressed fairly and independently. This incident highlights the crucial need for a proper safeguarding mechanism that can prevent harassment and ensure justice for those affected. We must work towards creating a safe and secure environment for all athletes to thrive in," he added.

PT Usha says wrestlers should have approached the IOA earlier

Earlier, PT Usha said on Thursday that the wrestlers should have approached the IOA earlier instead of going out in the streets against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, who the wrestlers accused of sexual harassment and mismanagement of athletes.

"Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is having a committee for sexual harassment, instead of going to the streets they (protesting wrestlers) could have come to us earlier but they did not come to IOA. It is not good for sports not only for wrestlers, they should also have some discipline," said Usha to the media.