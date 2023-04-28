WFI sexual harassment case: From Abhinav Bindra to Virender Sehwag, athletes who united with wrestlers

Wrestlers in India have been protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) former chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, after several top wrestlers accused him of sexual harassment. The wrestlers' demands for the filing of an FIR against Bhushan have finally reached fruition, as the same is expected to be filed today.

Wrestlers receive support following PT Usha's comments

While their cause was slammed by Indian Olympic President, PT Usha, who said the wrestlers were tarnishing the image of India, several athletes and politicians have hit back and supported the protesting wrestlers. Vinesh Phogat, a prominent wrestler, criticized other athletes such as cricketers, shuttlers, and boxers for their silence on the matter while wrestlers were left struggling on the streets of Delhi.

This criticism seems to have resonated with other Indian athletes, with Sania Mirza, Irfan Pathan, and Nikhat Zareen tweeting their support for the wrestlers. These athletes have used the hashtag #Istandwithmychampions, which the wrestlers started as part of their social media campaign. This has resulted in a growing number of Indian sports stars using the same hashtag to show their solidarity with the wrestlers.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticized Indian Olympics Association chief PT Usha's remarks on the ongoing public protest by wrestlers. Tharoor tweeted that it does not become Usha to disparage the justified protests of fellow sportspersons in the face of repeated and wanton sexual harassment.

