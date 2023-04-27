PT Usha calls out wrestlers hasty protest without seeing allegations report, urges for discipline

The ongoing public protest by wrestlers alleging sexual harassment by Wrestling Federation India boss Brijbhushan Sharan Singh has been strongly criticized by PT Usha, the chief of Indian Olympic Association. Despite the allegations, Singh, who is also a BJP MP, has denied any wrongdoing and stated his intention to vigorously defend himself against the accusations.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Ravi Dahiya, and Deepak Punia are currently protesting against Singh and calling for the government to address their complaint. Additionally, they have written to Usha, urging her to take prompt action on the matter.

Protest amounts to indiscipline, says PT Usha

In contrast, Usha expressed her disapproval of the wrestlers' decision to stage a public protest in Delhi before the committee investigating their allegations had released its report.

The ace sprinter said the protest "amounts to indiscipline".

"The players should not have protested on the streets. They should have at least waited for the report of the committee. What they have done is not good for the game and the country. It is a negative approach," Usha was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur, established a committee to investigate the allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its chief, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. The six-member committee was instructed to present its findings to the Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry, which it did on April 5th. However, despite receiving the report, the ministry has not released its conclusions to the public.

Modi government very clear about standing with the players: Thakur

Thakur, speaking to reporters on Thursday, said: "The Narendra Modi government has done excellent work for sportspersons in the country. The government spends a lot to help sportspersons. Some 3,000 players get ₹ 5 lakh on their boarding, lodging and training. They also get ₹ 1.20 lakh for personal expenses."

"Some wrestlers were sitting at Jantar Mantar (in Delhi). Who spoke to them? I left all my programmes in Himachal Pradesh and heard them for 12 hours. Seven hours one day, over five hours the next day. We did a press conference late at night. We made a committee... The Narendra Modi government is very clear about standing with the players and helping them. For us, the priorities are the sports and the players. We won't compromise with them," Thakur went on to add.

Sakshi reminds PM of 'Beti Bachao' and 'Beti Padhao'

Earlier, speaking to reporters at the protest site in capital Delhi, Rio Games bronze medallist Sakshi Malik said: "PM Modi sir talks about 'Beti Bachao' and 'Beti Padhao' and listens to everyone's 'mann ki baat'. Can't he listen to our 'mann ki baat'? He invites us to his home when we win medals and gives us a lot of respect and calls us his daughters. Today, we appeal to him that he listens to our 'mann ki baat."