Video: Ricky Ponting Debunks Myth About His Spring Bat Used In 2003 World Cup Final

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting debunked the myth surrounding his spring bat that he had used in the 2003 World Cup Final against India at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Ricky Ponting was accused of reportedly using the spring in bat to his advantage in the title clash against the Men in Blue as he smashed eight sixes during his unbeaten 140-run knock to help Australia post a solid total of 359/2. It was rumoured that the former Australian captain used the spring in his bat so that it would helping him in generating more power and distance in his shots.

Over 20 years after Australia's fourth World Cup triumph, Ricky Ponting is still being asked whether he had used the spring in his bat. In 2020, the two-time World Cup-winning captain shared the picture of his bat used in the 2003 World Cup final but the netizens trolled him by asking him to show the bat with spring in it.

Given we've all got a bit of time on our hands as we stay at home, thought I'd go through what I've kept from my career and share some of it with everyone on a regular basis - this is the bat I used in the 2003 World Cup final. pic.twitter.com/meoBP6NJvg — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) March 23, 2020

In a video shared by Delhi Capitals on its X handle (formerly Twitter), an influencer playfully teased Ricky Ponting to reveal details about his spring bat used in the 2003 World Cup final. DC head coach said that he did use spring bat for the World Cup final. After the hilarious conversation, Ponting himself debunked myth about spring bat, stating that he never heard of it.

📹 | (Khulasa!)³ Har 90s kid ke school ki sabse badi Afwaah ka (parda-phaash)³ 😱@SatishRay_ pic.twitter.com/k72ekbNCdY — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 26, 2024

In the 2003 World Cup final, Australia thrashed India by 125 runs to lift then-record fourth title of the prestigious tournament. After posting a total of 359/2, Australia bowling attack bundled out the Men in Blue for 234 in 39.2 overs. Pace spearhead Glenn McGrath picked three wickets while Brett Lee and Andrew Symonds picked two scalps each.

Virender Sehwag was the top-scorer for India in the final as he scored 82 off 81 balls while the second best score was 47 by Rahul Dravid.