Wrestlers vs WFI: Athletes want PM to heed ‘betiyon ki baat’ |

"Why are you not listening to ‘betiyon ki Mann Ki Baat'," the protesting #METOO wrestlers asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and sought his time to discuss the sexual harassment allegations against his party's MP and WFI chief Brij Bhusan Sharan Singh.

The wrestlers said they are surprised that PM Modi felicitates them and clicks pictures with them when they win medals but now he has turned a blind eye to their plight when they are on road, seeking justice.

Former J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik in solidarity with wrestlers

Among those who came out in solidarity with the wrestlers was former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik who visited the protest site and said it was a matter of shame that athletes, who are honoured for their success, are now fighting for justice on the street.

Read Also Wrestlers vs WFI: Big blow to grapplers as police orders further probe before filing FIR

SG Mehta told SC prelimnary probe required before FIR

Meanwhile, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that a preliminary inquiry would be required before registering an FIR over the sexual harassment allegations levelled by the women wrestlers against the WFI chief.

SG Mehta, appearing on behalf of Delhi Police, told the bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, "Some preliminary enquiry may be needed. If this court orders, then yes FIR can be registered. But we feel some enquiry should be there."

"You know solicitor, we also don't do something unless we have some material. Please furnish the material which you have on Friday…this involves a minor etc," CJI Chandrachud responded.

Court to hear case on Friday

"We also have an additional affidavit on what has happened thereafter," said Senior Counsel Kapil Sibal on behalf of petitioner-wrestlers.

The court then posted the case for hearing on April 28, Friday.

Protesting wrestlers claim Singh gets clean chit by probe panel

The protesting wrestlers have claimed that they have learnt through media reports that Singh has been given a clean chit by the committee probing the allegations and the report of the committee is lying at the Ministry of Sports and despite requests, it was not being made public. The wrestlers are demanding that WFI be disbanded and its president be removed.

Sakshi Malik takes a swipe at Smriti Irani

Rio Games bronze medallist Sakshi Malik targeted BJP MP and Union Minister Smriti Irani, who is extremely articulate on such matters. "I want to ask Smriti Irani why is she silent now? It's been four days since we are sleeping on the road, enduring mosquito bites. We are not being allowed (by the Delhi Police) to prepare food and train, why are you silent? I just want to say that you come here, listen to us and support us," added Sakshi.