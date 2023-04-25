Wrestlers vs WFI: Disgraced wrestling chief Brig Bhushan Singh responds after top grapplers resume protest at Jantar Mantar

Days after the country's top wrestlers, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, along with other grapplers, resumed their protest at the Jantar Mantar against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the disgraced chief has finally responded.

The former WFI chief spoke to media personnel on the sexual harassment allegations against him, saying, "The matter is in the Supreme Court, and the court will decide."

SC seeks response from Delhi Police and government

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court of India issued a notice in response to a petition filed by prominent Indian wrestlers. The wrestlers had requested the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the president of the Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, due to allegations of sexual harassment. The court, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha, asked for a response from both the Delhi Police and the government of Delhi regarding the matter.

The court noted the "serious" nature of the allegations made by the wrestlers and will be revisiting the matter on Friday. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal submitted that despite the allegations of sexual harassment, no FIR has been registered. The wrestlers hope that the court's notice will lead to the registration of an FIR and the initiation of an investigation into the allegations made against Singh.

Complaints had not been registered as FIRs

Seven women wrestlers recently approached the Supreme Court with allegations of sexual harassment, claiming that their complaints had not been registered as FIRs. The incident is a clear indication of the ongoing problems faced by female athletes in India. Unfortunately, incidents of sexual harassment, discrimination, and abuse against women in sports have been occurring frequently and with alarming regularity.

On Sunday, a group of award-winning wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, who have represented India at the international level, resumed their sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar. They demanded that the findings of the oversight panel, which investigated the harassment allegations, be publicly disclosed. This panel was set up by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) in response to the allegations.

The wrestlers are demanding that the WFI president be held accountable for the alleged harassment. On Monday, they warned that if an FIR is not lodged against him, they will approach the Supreme Court. The wrestlers' protest highlights the urgent need for more effective measures to prevent sexual harassment and abuse in sports. It is essential that athletes are able to train and compete in a safe and secure environment.