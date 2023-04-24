Wrestlers vs WFI: DCW chief Swati Maliwal questions insult to athletes, says 'Why are they being insulted?' |

Delhi Commission for Women Chief, Swati Maliwal, expressed her concern over the treatment of India’s top wrestlers who are protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Ravi Dahiya, resumed their protest over allegations of sexual harassment against Singh by spending Sunday night at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Insult to wrestlers who raised glory of Tricolour

Swati Maliwal questioned why the top wrestlers, who have represented India and raised the glory of the tricolor on foreign soil, were being insulted. Maliwal tweeted her concern and also retweeted a picture posted by Vinesh Phogat, showing the protesters sleeping on a footpath at the protest site.

Protest demands public release of oversight panel findings

The wrestlers are demanding that the government make public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the allegations against Singh. The wrestlers had initially raised the issue in January and ended their three-day sit-in after marathon talks with Union sports minister Anurag Thakur. However, they returned to the protest site on Sunday to continue their protest.

Police inquiry into complaints of wrestlers

The Delhi Police have received seven complaints from the wrestlers and are conducting an inquiry. However, the DCW has issued a notice to the police for failing to register an FIR in the matter. The wrestlers complained that they gave a written complaint to the police two days ago, but their FIR has not been registered yet.

Probe committee set up by Union Sports Ministry

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur had announced the formation of a five-member oversight committee to investigate the allegations against Singh. The committee, headed by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom, has been tasked with investigating the allegations and submitting its report to the sports ministry.