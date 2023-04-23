Wrestlers to hold protest vs WFI again: 'Nothing has been done so far', says Bajrang Punia

Indian wrestlers will once again hold a protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Sunday (April 23).

Star wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Ravi Dahiya will lead the protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment and mistreatment of the wrestlers.

"We have just one issue. The reason for the protest is that nothing has been done so far...We are here to save wrestling. We will sit at 4 pm and talk," said Bajrang Punia.

"Yes, absolutely - at Connaught Place Police Station," he says when asked if a Police complaint has been filed.

Wrestlers 'getting threats'

Allegations against the WFI and Brij Bhushan first came to light in January this year when the wrestlers sat in protest at the Jantar Mantar.

"We are getting threats from several quarters and after waiting for more than two months, we tried to file a complaint at thana but police officers shooed us away. We don't know what is happening here. We will start our protest again and sit on dharna at Jantar Mantar till our demands are met," a wrestler was quoted as saying by IANS.

Notably, an Oversight Committee under the chairmanship of legendary boxer MC Mary Kom is still looking allegations levelled by the wrestlers against WFI, its president and coaching staff of mental and sexual harassment, earlier this year.

The Committee is also looking after day-to-day functioning of the federation as Brij Bhushan was asked by the Sports Ministry to not interfere.

Read Also Wrestler Babita Phogat joins Oversight Committee to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI