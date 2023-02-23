e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWrestlers vs WFI: Oversight Committee gets 2 more weeks to complete probe against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Wrestlers vs WFI: Oversight Committee gets 2 more weeks to complete probe against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The Committee, led by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom, was formed on January 23 to investigate into the claims made by country's top wrestlers that Brij Bhushan has sexually harassed several women wrestlers and intimidates the athletes.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

New Delhi: The Sports Ministry has extended by two weeks the deadline given to the Oversight Committee to submit its report on sexual harassment allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Read Also
Wrestlers vs WFI: Federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh moves Delhi High Court in battle...
article-image

The Committee, led by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom, was formed on January 23 to investigate into the claims made by country's top wrestlers that Brij Bhushan has sexually harassed several women wrestlers and intimidates the athletes. The wrestlers had not provided the names of the 'victims'.

Read Also
WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh asks people not to put objectionable slogans on social media: 'I...
article-image

The committee, which is running the day-to-day functioning of the sports body, was asked to submits its report in four weeks. The ministry extended the deadline following requests from the committee members and now it will submit its report by March 9. "The Sports Ministry has given a two-week extension to the Oversight Committee for the submission of its report, following a request," a ministry source told PTI.

The ministry was forced to form the panel after top Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya and Sakshi Malik, staged a sit-in protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding that Brij Bhushan be removed from the top post and WFI be disbanned.

The BJP MP was asked to step aside till the completion of the probe into his alleged misconduct. The Mary Kom-led committee has former wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, former shuttler Trupti Murgunde, SAI member Radhica Sreeman and Rajesh Rajagopalan, ex-CEO, Target Olympic Podium Scheme and CWG gold medallist Babita Phogat as its members.

Since the formation of the committee, the top Indian wrestlers have not competed at the international meets, missing the UWW Ranking Series events in Zagreb and Alexandria.

UWW, the world governing body of the sport, has reportedly taken away the hosting rights of the Asian Championship from India, citing a complaint from the top wrestlers.

Read Also
WFI claims wrestlers' protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has 'personal as well as hidden...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2023: David Warner named captain of Delhi Capitals with Rishabh Pant sidelined for rest of the...

IPL 2023: David Warner named captain of Delhi Capitals with Rishabh Pant sidelined for rest of the...

IPL: Aiden Markram named as new captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL: Aiden Markram named as new captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey claims conspiracy after YouTube account gets hacked

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey claims conspiracy after YouTube account gets hacked

Maxwell, Marsh return as Australia name squad for ODI series against India

Maxwell, Marsh return as Australia name squad for ODI series against India

IND vs AUS Women's T20 WC: When & where to watch the high octane semifinal clash; Live on TV &...

IND vs AUS Women's T20 WC: When & where to watch the high octane semifinal clash; Live on TV &...