e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh asks people not to put objectionable slogans on social media: 'I am not larger than the party'

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh asks people not to put objectionable slogans on social media: 'I am not larger than the party'

Sharan has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers and working like a dictator by some of the country's top wrestlers

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 08:24 AM IST
article-image
BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh |
Follow us on

Lucknow: Hours after the emergency general council meeting of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was called off, its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in a tweet, requested people not to put objectionable slogans or hashtags on social media that harm the dignity of political parties or communities, among others. Sharan has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers and working like a dictator by some of the country's top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya. In a tweet in Hindi, Sharan said,

"Request. Got information about some objectionable slogans, graphics and hashtags on social media. I disagree with anything that harms the dignity of any political party, social organisation, community or caste-religion." In another tweet, he said. "And, I refute such posts and trends. I am not larger than the party, (and) my dedication, my loyalty is authentic. My well-wishers and supporters should please stay away from such posts. They should neither like nor comment on it."

The sports ministry had said on Saturday it had asked the WFI to suspend "all ongoing activities with immediate effect", including the Ranking Tournament in Gonda, UP, the federation president Sharan's stronghold. The WFI emergency general council meeting, scheduled in Ayodhya on Sunday, was called off after the ministry directed it to suspend all ongoing activities owing to the various allegations against the sports body and its president.

Read Also
WFI claims wrestlers' protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has 'personal as well as hidden...
article-image

The ministry had on Saturday also suspended WFI's assistant secretary Vinod Tomar, a fallout of the grapplers' allegations of sexual harassment and corruption against the sports body's chief. It had decided to suspend Tomar, "with immediate effect, to ensure proper functioning of WFI".

Read Also
Wrestlers vs WFI: Grapplers call off protest after Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh asked to step aside as...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

SEE PICS: Indian cricketers Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar visit Mahakaleshwar...

SEE PICS: Indian cricketers Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar visit Mahakaleshwar...

IND vs NZ: Here's how Team India side can become No.1 ODI side in World Cup year

IND vs NZ: Here's how Team India side can become No.1 ODI side in World Cup year

Kapil Dev ends Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar comparison, says this

Kapil Dev ends Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar comparison, says this

Cristiano Ronaldo fails to score in Saudi league debut for Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo fails to score in Saudi league debut for Al Nassr

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh asks people not to put objectionable slogans on social media: 'I...

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh asks people not to put objectionable slogans on social media: 'I...