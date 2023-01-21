WFI claims wrestlers' protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has 'personal as well as hidden agenda'

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Saturday claimed that the recent protest staged in Delhi led by star athlete Vinesh Phogat had "personal as well as hidden agenda" behind it to malign the federation.

WFI sent a letter to the Ministry of Youth Affairs in which it claimed innocence even as the wrestlers alleged sexual harassment against the federation's president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Malik and Bajrang Punia were among the several wrestlers who staged the protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi. They agreed to call it off after three days following the government's assurance that Brij Bhushan will step aside.

"The protest is not in the best interest of the Wrestlers nor for the promoting good Wrestling in India, but it has some personal as well as hidden agenda to dislodge the current fairest and strict management of WFI and also by conspiracy to create such adverse atmosphere in public to create undue pressure.

"The WFI is managed by an elected body as per its constitution, and therefore, there is no scope for arbitrariness and mismanagement in WFI by any one individually, including the president," the WFI said in its letter.

Wrestlers meet Sports Minister

The Indian government got involved in the matter after the wrestlers sat on a dharna and levelled the serious allegations against Brij Bhushan, who said that he's ready to be hanged if found guilty.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur met the wrestlers twice and heard their issues at his residence last week.

"It has been decided that an oversight committee will be formed, names for which will be announced tomorrow. The committee will complete its investigation within four weeks.

"It will thoroughly probe all the allegations be it financial or sexual harassment that have been levelled against WFI and its chief," Thakur said after the meeting that lasted close to five hours.

Read Also WFI vs Wrestlers: Olympic boxing medalist Vijender Singh asked to leave stage during protest

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)