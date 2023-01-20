WFI vs Wrestlers: Olympic boxing medalist Vijender Singh asked to leave stage during protest

Olympian boxer Vijender Singh joined the protesting wrestlers at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Friday. Vijender Singh who is now with the Congress party was reportedly asked to move from stage by the wrestlers as they didn't want to politicise the issue.

Vijdender demands action

The Beijing Olympics Bronze medal winner demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the sexual harassment allegations leveled by the grapplers against the WFI chairman.

"I want justice to be served to those wrestlers, there must be a thorough probe into the allegations raised by wrestlers and there must be a CBI probe against those who're involved in this," Singh who is now with the Congress party told ANI.

Vijender called on Prime Minster Naredra Modi to speak on the issue and take appropriate action .

