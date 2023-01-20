Wrestlers vs WFI: Boxer Vijender Singh joins protesting grapplers at Jantar Mantar, says 'I've come here to meet the wrestlers'

e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWrestlers vs WFI: Boxer Vijender Singh joins protesting grapplers at Jantar Mantar, says 'I've come here to meet the wrestlers'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 20, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
India's champion boxer and Congress leader Vijender Singh met the protesting wrestlers at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Friday. Wrestlers are protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over alleged. Vinesh Phogat, the first Indian woman wrestler to win gold in both Commonwealth and Asian Games, told the media that the government should intervene and appoint former wrestlers for different roles in WFI.

The protesting wrestlers are seeking justice over their charges of sexual harassment of women wrestlers by the president and coaches of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and of mismanagement in the functioning of the federation. Wrestlers staging the protest at Jantar Mantar met with the officials at the office of the Union Sports Ministry in Shashtri Bhawan on Thursday.

Top Indian wrestlers' meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur remained inconclusive on Thursday night as they refused to back down from their demand that the government immediately disband the Wrestling Federation of India. The marathon meeting began around 10 pm on Thursday, the second day of the wrestlers' protest against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers left Thakur's house at 1:45 am and did not speak to the reporters waiting outside.

