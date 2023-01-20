Wrestlers vs WFI: Federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh speaks to Home Minster Amit Shah over harassment allegations

Wrestling Federation India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has reportedly spoken to Home Minster Amit Shah over alleged sexual harrasment made by top wrestlers of the country. the federation chief is under pressure to resign after several ace wrestlers of the country including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia participated in a silent protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, that begun on Wednesday.

According to media reports, Singh defended himself and put on a defiant face during his talks with Shah. He also said that the charges made to malign his reputation. Earlier, Singh said he will "expose" the "political conspiracy" on Friday afternoon in a press conference. Singh, who is also a BJP Lok Sabha MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh in a post on his Facebook said that he will hold a press conference at the Wrestling Training Centre in Nawabganj in Gonda district of the state. The press conference is scheduled to be held this evening. Earlier Singh said that the presser would be held at noon before changing the time to after 4 pm today.

Meanwhile, some wrestlers had a late-night meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday. Thakur who arrived at his Delhi residence late last evening from Chandigarh met with the wrestlers and the meeting stretched into the early hours of today. According to sources it ended on an undecisive note.

