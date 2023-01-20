Wrestlers vs WFI: Grapplers to do show of strength ahead of 2nd meet with Sports minister Anurag Thakur?

The protesting wrestlers are likely to gather in a hurdle to carry out the show of strength ahead of their second meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday. The wrestlers met Thakur at his residence as they spoke for hours, but still ended on an undecisive note on Friday morning. The sportspersons have alleged Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan of sexual misconduct and harassment, and thus have been demanding his resignation and action against him. The Sports Minister, however, has assured that the issue will be resolved soon.

The Wrestling sportspersons--Sakshee Malikkh, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya and other wrestlers left Thakur's residence after meeting him for three hours. According to the sources, the meeting remained fruitful, but there were many points that remained undiscussed. Hence, the meeting will continue at the Sports minister's residence this morning.

They met the minister in connection with their protest and allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief. Thakur arrived at his Delhi residence from Chandigarh after many [protesting] wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Mallikkh, levelled charges of sexual harassment of women wrestlers by the president and coaches of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and of mismanagement in the functioning of the federation.

