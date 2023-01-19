e-Paper Get App
Wrestlers vs WFI: Corrupt person shouldn't continue, says Mahavir Phogat as niece Vinesh vows to get Brij Bhushan arrested

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 07:48 PM IST
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Thursday vowed to get WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh arrested for his crimes, a day after starting a protest against the Indian wrestling federation at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Vinesh Phogat and several other female wrestlers have accused the Wrestling Federation of India chief Singh and several coaches of sexual harassment over several years.

"Today is the second day of our protest and we haven't got any satisfactory response from the government.

"We will make sure Brij Bhushan Singh resigns and is jailed. We will also file a case," Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat said while addressing the media.

Vinesh's famous uncle, Mahavir Singh Phogat, also called for Singh to step down and backed the wrestlers' protest.

"A corrupt person should not continue on the post. A good wrestler or athlete should come, not a political person. If girls raise speak up, such threats can be averted in future," Mahavir Phogat said.

Babita Phogat assures of Govt Intervention

Mahavir Singh's daughter and BJP leader Babita Phogat also joined the protesters at Jantar Mantar and assured them of government intervention.

"I have assured them that the government is with them. I will see to it that their issues are resolved today," Babita said.

