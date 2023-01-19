Who is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh? The WFI President accused of sexual harassment by wrestler Vinesh Phogat

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is in the news for the past couple of days due to the sexual harassment charges levelled against him by wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

The Wrestling Federation of India President however, has denied all allegations and wrongdoing by him and the WFI.

While every Indian sports fan has an idea about Phogat and the other wrestlers who sat in the dharna against WFI on Wednesday, not many are aware of Brij Bhushan's background or what he does for a living.

Who is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh?

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was a budding wrestler who joined students' politics in the 1980s.

The 66-year-old is BJP's member of parliament from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh. Brij Bhushan's wife Ketki Devi Singh is the former president of the Gonda Zila Panchayat and his son Prateek Bhushan Singh is the current MLA from Gonda Sadar.

Brij Bhushan was a former wrestler himself who has been the head of the WFI for almost 10 years and vice-president of the United World Wrestling Asia.

The six-time MP had left the BJP to join the Samajwadi Party in 2009 and has represented Gonda and Balrampur as well. He was also one of the accused in the Ram Mandir movement in Ayodha in the 1990s thanks to his 'Hindutva' image.

Controversies & cases surrounding Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is not new to controversies. He had once slapped a wrestler during an event on stage and also has four cases pending against him in Ayodhya and Gonda.

Brij Bhushan has been accused of dacoity, attempt to murder and rioting as well. He was also one of the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case but was acquitted by the court.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)