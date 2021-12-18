Watch Video: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh slaps wrestler on stage in Jharkhand's Ranchi

Ranchi: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday slapped a young wrestler during the on-going National Wrestling Championship at Shaheed Ganpat Rai Indoor Stadium in Khel Village in Jharkhand's Ranchi.

In a video from the Under-15 National Wrestling Championship which has now gone viral on social media, the Uttar Pradesh MP can be seen repeatedly slapping the young wrestler.

According to reports, the younster who was slapped was apparently over 15 years of age. On knowing his age, he was disqualified from the competition, following which he approached the stage and started requesting the chief guests and judges.

Singh, president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), lost his cool and started hitting the young boy.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, 64, is a Lok Sabha MP from Kaiserganj in UP on a BJP ticket. Apart from this, he has also represented Gonda Lok Sabha constituency.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 10:27 AM IST