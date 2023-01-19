Wrestlers vs WFI: Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik arrive at Union Sports Ministry office, likely to demand for new federation

India's top wrestlers on Thursday arrived at the office of Union Sports Ministry in Shashtri Bhawan, New Delhi for a meeting with officials amid the protest against Wrestling Federation Chief (WFI) Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. The protest began on Wednesday after Vinesh Phogat accused WFI of allegedly harassing women grapplers.
Earlier, three-time CWG medallist and BJP leader Babita Phogat came with a "message" from the government and assured the grapplers that their demands will be met after elite wrestlers insisted that WFI be disbanded. "I will try to get the solution. I am a wrestler first and then a political person. I know their pain and I will try to get the solution that the wrestlers want," Babita said.
Bajrang, Anshu Malik, Sakshi and Vinesh have demanded that the WFI be disbanded and a new federation be formed. Wrestlers including Bajrang, his wife Sangeeta, Vinesh, Sarita Mor, Anshu Malik, Antim Pangal were called for a meeting with Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi, a few minutes after Babita left the protest site.
